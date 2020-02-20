Camila Cabello Welcomes Vogue Into Her Gorgeous Home In The English Countryside For ’73 Questions’

Camila Cabello is inviting fans into her home, courtesy of Vogue‘s “73 Questions” feature.

As she strums a guitar in the charming home in the English countryside, the “Havana” singer answers 73 questions in rapid-fire succession.

During the interview, Cabello, 22, discusses her upcoming role in “Cinderella”, explaining the affinity she’s always had for that particular Disney princess.

“Cinderella inspires me,” she explains. “I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and she believes in love and she believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can.”

She also compares the process of songwriting to falling in love. “You just know,” she explains. “It’s like falling in love. You just know when you love that person, you know? You can feel when the puzzle fits together, and it’s perfect and you’ve captured everything. You’ve painted everything like a perfect picture. And then you can tell when it’s off and you need to work more on it.”

During the questioning, Cabello reveals why she refuses to read stories about herself in the media.

“Because it just hurts,” she says. “It hurts my soul, and I know that if I want to be happy and if I want to be myself and stay true to myself and true to people, I know that I can’t read those things about myself because how could it not hurt? It would hurt everybody and anybody.”

Along with that info, Cabello also shared a weird fact about her dining habits. “I actually eat a banana with every single meal,” she says. “It doesn’t matter what it is. It doesn’t matter if it’s pasta, a sandwich, rice and beans, scrambled eggs, pancakes, pizza. I eat bananas with everything.”