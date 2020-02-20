Katy Perry Declares ‘I’m Not Feeling Well’ And Then Collapses After Gas Leak Derails ‘American Idol’ Audition

Get ready for some big-time drama on Sunday’s edition of “American Idol” — and it has nothing to do with the auditions.

In an exclusive sneak peek first published by People, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are in the midst of auditions when suddenly the unmistakable odour of propane is detected.

“Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense,” Perry says.

“We’re getting heavy propane,” agrees Bryan, alerting the producers.

“I have a slight headache from it,” Perry says, standing from the judges’ table as she prepares to beat a hasty exit. “Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad.”

A fire alarm blares and sirens can be heard as a producer evacuates the auditioning singers, asking them to head outside “as quickly as possible.” The camera then cuts to a confused singer onstage, uncertain as to whether she should stay or leave.

“Wow, you can smell it, right?” asks Richie as the crew assembles outside the building while firefighters enter. “Hol-ee crap!”

“This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak,” confirms Bryan.

Suddenly, Perry declares, “I’m not feeling good,” and then takes a header down onto the concrete sidewalk.

Fans will be able to see what happens next on Sunday’s edition of “American Idol”.