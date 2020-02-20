U.S. President Donald Trump spent Thursday night at a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and decided to take the opportunity to weigh in on this year’s Academy Awards.

While “Parasite” swept the 2020 Oscars, it appears the former “Celebrity Apprentice” host is not a fan of the critically acclaimed film from South Korean director Bong Joon Ho.

“By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year, do you see? And the winner is, a movie from South Korea,” said Trump. “What the hell was all that about? We got enough problems with South Korea, on trade, and on top of it they give it the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know!”

The president then offered some suggestions about the kind of movies he’d like to see nominated by the Academy.

“I’m looking for, let’s get ‘Gone with the Wind’… Can we get ‘Gone with the Wind’ back, please? ‘Sunset Boulevard;. So many great movies,” he said, singling out some Hollywood classics that hit theatres in 1940 and 1950, respectively.

Trump then unleashed his impersonation of an Oscar presenter. “‘The winner is, from South Korea,’” he said, in character before adding, “I thought it was best foreign film, right? Best foreign movie. No. Did this ever happen before?”

Following the onstage diatribe, the film’s studio, Neon, issued a tweet in response, referencing the fact that the film featured subtitles. “Understandable,” the scathing tweet reads, “he can’t read.”

While Trump is not happy about “Parasite” taking this year’s Best Picture Oscar, he would have been equally unhappy had Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” taken the honour, given what he later said about Best Actor winner Brad Pitt.

“And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his,” added Trump. “He got up, said a little wiseguy thing. He’s a little wiseguy.”

Trump apparently caught wind of Pitt’s acceptance speech, when he quipped, “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.”