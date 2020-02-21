John Krasinski Says He ‘Would Absolutely Love To Do’ An ‘Office’ Reunion, And Is Also Up For The ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot

If a reunion of “The Office” ever takes shape, fans can rest assure that Jim Halpert will be there!

John Krasinski said that loud and clear in a new interview with Esquire, revealing that he’s 100-per-cent down for a return to Scranton.

“‘The Office’ was absolutely everything to me,” Krasinski explained in the interview to promote his new film “A Quiet Place Part II”.

“I mean, it is my beginning and my end,” he admitted. “I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim.”

For Krasinski, the beloved NBC sitcom will always hold a special place in his heart.

“That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career,” he explained.

“So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it,” he declared.

Another role that’s piqued his interest is portraying Reed “Mr. Fantastic” Richards in Marvel’s upcoming reboot of “Fantastic Four”, telling Esquire he thinks it’s “a fantastic role.”

Added Krasinski: “That would be awesome. Marvel wrote the playbook on secrecy and awesome sort of tantalizing lay and wait until everything’s announced. I am not committed to the role or anything, but I don’t know when they’re doing it. But if and when they do it, I would love to talk to them about it.”

If Krasinski does join the new “Fantastic Four” flick, it will mark the actor’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — although he made an earlier attempt when he auditioned to play Captain America, only to lose the role to pal Chris Evans.

“People have a sense that some of us are insanely competitive. I’ve known Chris forever,” Krasinski says. “So as soon as they said Chris Evans got the part, I was like, yeah, look at that guy. Are you kidding me? He is Captain America. And I just saw Chris a couple of weeks ago and we were still laughing about it. I said, ‘I love that you retired in my role.’”