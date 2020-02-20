John Krasinski Says He ‘Would Absolutely Love To Do’ An ‘Office’ Reunion

If a reunion of “The Office” ever begins to take shape, fans can rest assure that Jim Halpert will be there!

John Krasinski made that loud and clear in a new interview with Esquire, revealing that he’s 100-per-cent down for a return to Scranton.

“‘The Office’ was absolutely everything to me,” Krasinski explains in the interview, to promote his his new film “The Quiet Place Part II”.

“I mean, it is my beginning and my end,” he admitted. “I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim.”

For Krasinski, the beloved NBC sitcom will always hold a special place in his heart.

“That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career,” he explained.

“So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it,” he declared.