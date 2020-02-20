Katy Perry Makes ‘American Idol’ History By Taking It To The Streets For Amazing Audition

“American Idol” has brought viewers a lot of drama over the years, but a new clip from the upcoming season of the hit singing competition takes things to where they’ve never gone before: out into the streets.

In the upcoming episode, judge Katy Perry likes what she hears from the audition of 19-year-old Kay Genyse, who is in the midst of performing when Perry says, “Okay!” she says, praising her energy but pointing out she’s “a little bit pitchy.”

Lionel Richie seconds that, telling the performer that her “showmanship is fantastic” but he’s “not getting what you’re trying to deliver.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Declares ‘I’m Not Feeling Well’ And Then Collapses After Gas Leak Derails ‘American Idol’ Audition

This gives Perry a genius idea: she takes the young singer outside onto the street and has her sing for passersby — the first time that’s ever taken place on the show.

“If the people say yes, it’s a yes from me,” says Perry, bringing the whole show out onto the street. “I don’t know what we’re doing, but we’re doing it.”

Viewers can watch the whole amazing scene play out on the next episode of “American Idol”.