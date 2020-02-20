‘Mayor’ Pete Buttiegieg Visits ‘Ellen’, Addresses Controversial Comments From Rush Limbaugh

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg pays a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, and addresses the controversial comments made about him by right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh.

During the appearance on Feb. 21, DeGeneres tells the openly gay presidential candidate, “This was Rush Limbaugh’s comment not too long ago. He said, ‘How is this going to look? A 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump.’ How do you want to respond to that?”

“Mayor Pete” did not hold back.

“Look, I guess he just has a different idea of what makes a man than I do,” says Buttigieg. “Look, I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh or anybody who supports Donald Trump, frankly. You know, when I was packing my bags for Afghanistan, Donald Trump was working on season seven of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’.”

He continues: “I’m just done with that kind of — and since when is strength about the chest-pounding and the loud-mouthed guy at the end of the bar? The strongest people I know are not the loudest people; they’re the ones who have the deepest sense of who they are and what they value and what they care about.”

He adds: “And one of those people, by the way, one of the strongest people I know is my husband, Brad Pitt,” jokingly referencing his husband Chasten Buttigieg.

Viewers can watch the entire interview on Friday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.