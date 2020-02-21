Justin Bieber Almost Vomits, Eats Ant Yoghurt To Avoid Shaving Off His Moustache In Disgusting Game Of ‘Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts’

Justin Bieber is the latest celeb to take part in the gross eating game on “The Late Late Show”, “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”.

James Corden brings back favourite dishes such as bird saliva, cod sperm and the “trusty” bull penis.

However, the hardest question results in Bieber eating a spoonful of ant yoghurt, along with half a scorpion, after Corden says he can either do that or shave his moustache off live on TV.

Being a huge fan of his ‘tache, Bieber obviously decides to eat the disgusting dish. Fans will know he has since shaved off his facial fuzz and shared the results on Instagram.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Takes Dance Lessons From Cute Kids In New ‘Toddlerography’ Skit With James Corden

One question that Bieber did answer was who his favourite of his wife Hailey’s famous friends were; Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid or Cara Delevingne.

He answered it in the above order to avoid chowing down on some bull penis.

Corden’s questions included saying how much he regretted doing the movie “Cats”, a question he actually answered, as well as choosing between Bieber and Harry Styles, which he didn’t answer.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Goes Country With Remix Of ‘Yummy’ Featuring Florida Georgia Line

Bieber also took a swig of shrimp and chilli smoothie to avoid telling the host which country in the world had the worst fans.

See more in the clip above.