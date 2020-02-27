BTS Break Through The Wall In Brand New ‘ON’ Official Music Video

It’s officially BTS season again.
Last week, the K-pop megastar group dropped their highly anticipated album Map of the Soul: 7, along with a music video for their lead single “ON”.
Now, BTS have released a second, even more epic video for the hit song, featuring the members of the band appearing to be in captivity in a YA dystopia.
The video ends with the group opening the wall and leading the other people out into freedom.
The album’s songs quickly shot up the U.S. iTunes charts upon release.
The first “ON” video featured BTS dancing in a concrete environment along with a massive crew of backup dancers.
To celebrate the launch of the new album, the members of BTS appeared on the “Today” show for an interview.
“The most important thing is that music transcends languages, nationalities and races,” Jin said of the group’s global appeal.
On Twitter, BTS fans couldn’t hold back their excitement.