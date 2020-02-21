BTS Drop ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ Album And ‘ON’ Music Video

By Corey Atad.

It’s officially BTS season again.

Early Friday morning, the K-pop megastar group dropped their highly anticipated album Map of the Soul: 7 with a music video for their lead single “ON”.

The album’s songs quickly shot up the U.S. iTunes charts upon release.

The “ON” video features BTS dancing in a concrete environment along with a massive crew of backup dancers.

On Twitter, BTS fans couldn’t hold back their excitement.

 

