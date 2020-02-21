BTS Drop ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ Album And ‘ON’ Music Video

It’s officially BTS season again.
Early Friday morning, the K-pop megastar group dropped their highly anticipated album Map of the Soul: 7 with a music video for their lead single “ON”.
The album’s songs quickly shot up the U.S. iTunes charts upon release.
The “ON” video features BTS dancing in a concrete environment along with a massive crew of backup dancers.
On Twitter, BTS fans couldn’t hold back their excitement.