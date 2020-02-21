Jason Momoa Does His Best Ozzy Osbourne Impersonation In New Teaser Video

Jason Momoa plays Ozzy Osbourne in a new teaser video for the prince of darkness’s latest track “Scary Little Green Men”.

Osbourne makes fans think it’s him underneath a long black coat as the figure walks towards the microphone in the clip.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Says He Is In ‘Unbelievable Pain 24/7’ Due To Neck Injury

However, the man in question eventually takes off his hood, revealing himself as Momoa.

Momoa then mimes along to Osbourne’s new track, with the video also promoting the rocker’s new album Ordinary Man.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour To Undergo Medical Treatment In Switzerland, Admits ‘I’ve Had A S**t Year’

A message shown at the start of the clip reads, “The following trailer has been approved by bat-loving audiences to accompany Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Ordinary Man.”

The vid comes after Osbourne revealed his Post Malone collaboration, “It’s A Raid”.