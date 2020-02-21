Hilarious ‘Family Feud’ Answer Has Steve Harvey Give Up And Walk Off The Set

Sometimes Steve Harvey can’t believe his ears.

This week on “Family Feud”, the host posed the question to the families, “Name an animal that women actually like being compared to.”

Tricky territory, but some of the answers made perfect sense, like “cat or kitten” and “lioness.”

But when one family member offered up “dog,” Harvey couldn’t deal with it. He was even more shocked when it actually appeared on the board.

Things got even wilder when another contestant suggested “horse,” which had Harvey walk right off the set in disbelief.