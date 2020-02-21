Amanda Bynes Apologizes For Past ‘Drugged Out’ Behaviour, Shares New Video With Fiancé Paul

Amanda Bynes is apologizing for her past behaviour.

Bynes shared a clip on Instagram Thursday alongside her fiancé Paul after the pair announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day.

The former child star shared, “I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone I called ugly on Twitter.

“I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out.”

The actress continued, “I’m so lucky. As you can see, he’s drop dead gorgeous.”

“I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now,” Bynes added. “I feel like I got what’s mine, and that is Paul.”

Bynes hasn’t confirmed how she met Paul, but she did say the pair had been sober for over a year, suggesting they could have met in a sober-living facility.