Kenny Chesney Is Living ‘Here And Now’ In New Single

Kenny Chesney is back with new music.

Having just received the Humanitarian of the Year award at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, the country superstar debuted his latest single “Here and Now” early Friday morning.

Penned by Craig Wiseman, David Garcia, and David Lee Murphy, the catchy new single reminds us to be intentional and present.

“There is so much in the world we can’t change,” says the eight-time Entertainer of the Year. “You can get so caught up in that, you miss your life. I can’t save the world, but I can make music that makes people happy, play shows that let them forget their problems for an evening – and occasionally cut a song that maybe reminds all of us what we ought to be embracing.”

The chorus reminds us to live our lives in the moment: “You and me, ain’t it good to be alive / Ain’t no better place, ain’t no better time / Than here and now.”

“This song kind of blew my mind,” explains Chesney. “The chorus is everything I feel about that time onstage with No Shoes Nation…that rush of it absolutely being the best place, best moment in the entire world.”

Chesney will kick off his “Chillaxification” tour April 18 in Dallas, TX.