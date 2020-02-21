Phoebe Waller-Bridge Addresses The ‘Pressures That Women Are Under’ That Inspired ‘Fleabag’

By Corey Atad.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Photo: Regina Wagner/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA via ZUMA Press
Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Photo: Regina Wagner/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA via ZUMA Press

“Fleabag” came out of a pretty dark place.

In a new interview on BBC Radio 4’s “Woman’s Hour”, the acclaimed series’ creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge discussed the forces that inspired her now-iconic character.

RELATED: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Admits She Brushed Up Against A Lot Of Stars At The Golden Globes In That Stunning Suit

“When I was in my 20s and I was feeling quite cynical, when I was standing on the precipice of being too cynical or becoming a little bit depressed about the pressures of society, and starting to wake up to the reality of the pressures that women are under — men as well, but particularly women — I felt that if I looked down over the precipice, into the chasm below, at the bottom was Fleabag wearing lipstick and looking up at me,” Waller-Bridge said.

“It was the worst-case scenario of a kind of spiral of self-loathing and judgment,” she added.

RELATED: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals Jennifer Lopez Inspired ‘Fleabag’ During Critics’ Choice Awards Speech

The 34-year-old also talked about trying to portray the life of a woman in a patriarchal society.

“‘Fleabag’ was really about a woman who felt she was really valued primarily by her sexual desirability,” she explained. “And I really wanted to write about that in a way that was accessible and funny so people didn’t realize that’s what it was about until it sneaks up on you.”

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP