Trevor Noah Rants About Why He ‘Hates’ The ‘Happy Birthday’ Song

He may have turned 36 this week, but don’t even think about singing the “Happy Birthday” song to Trevor Noah!

After being brought up on more upbeat renditions of the celebration tune, the host of “The Daily Show” revealed why he was shocked when he eventually heard the version that everybody else sings.

Talking to the studio audience between scenes on his birthday, Thursday, Feb. 20, Noah explained: “It’s funny because I never grew up singing the traditional ‘Happy Birthday’ song. It wasn’t something in my life.”

When he was little, the South African-born comedian’s mother would either sing him the 1980 Stevie Wonder version of the song, or else a faster-paced Disney rendition: “It was Donald Duck’s birthday and Disney made their own version. I think this was in 1988 or something.”

The presenter only realized that people used the more traditional “Happy Birthday” song when he was in kindergarten.

As his class joined in to sing the classic version, Noah recalled how he thought it was “the most depressing s**t!

“It is the saddest song.”

Noah continued: “Even today when I see people sing it, it doesn’t seem fun at all. If you told someone from another culture – let’s say they’ve never experienced ‘Happy Birthday’ before – you could think it was like a death song. Like a song about being one year closer to death.”

The “Black Panther” actor also shared his strong views on the tradition of blowing out birthday candles.

“Then you blow out the candles, which basically means death. You’re extinguishing your life!”