Lucy Hale Had To Tell Her Dad She Wasn’t Actually ‘The Best At Sex’ After He Saw Her Latest ‘Cosmo’ Cover

Lucy Hale joked about her latest Cosmopolitan cover as she chatted with James Corden on Thursday’s “Late Late Show”.

Hale was asked if she had adjusted to starring on such covers, in response the actress told a hilarious story involving her dad.

“This is my third time on a Cosmo cover over the last 10 years and my dad always assumes that these articles are mine,” pointing out one headline on the March issue cover that read, “The best at sex.”

Our March cover 🌟 @lucyhale is quite literally 30, flirty, & thriving: “It feels nice to just not give a f*ck about certain things.” Here, Lucy opens up about quitting a celeb dating app, why she’s having 6 tats removed, & her next big career move 👉 https://t.co/01cjo6gpDZ pic.twitter.com/4nyldRhiei — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 30, 2020

Hale continued, “I’m like, Dad, look to the left where it says ‘Lucy Hale.’ That’s mine. So he still can’t quite get used to it.”

She admitted, “I never look like that,” in regards to the photos but insisted it was always nice to dress up.

“I can see why your dad would think that,” Corden added regarding her dad’s mistake, to which Hale replied: “It’s a little bit misleading… clickbait.”

Hale’s new show “Katy Keene” airs Thursdays on W.