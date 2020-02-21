Blake Shelton Makes Surprise Appearance At Gwen Stefani’s Vegas Show For Romantic ‘Nobody But You’ Duet

Gwen Stefani returned to her “Just A Girl” Vegas residency Wednesday night with a little help from a friend: her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

After cancelling multiple shows due to illness, the 50-year-old pop star returned to the stage for an unforgettable concert when Shelton joined her onstage for a surprise performance of their romantic duet, “Nobody But You”.

Introducing the song dressed in full country-glam attire, Stefani spoke about the “weirdness” of her life and career, specifically referencing the fact that she now has a song on the country charts.

“I was looking on iTunes this morning and I’m number 1 on the country chart, so I just thought that was like, kind of incredible.”

The opening melody began to “Nobody But You” and Shelton rose from an elevator to sing the song’s opening verse with boisterous cheers from the crowd.

And, of course, once the song was over, the two shared a hug before Gwen excitedly jumped into her man’s arms.

After their loved-up performance, Stefani shared a photo from the show, writing, “@blakeshelton thank u for coming out and singing #nobodybutyou.”

“Nobody But You” is the third song Shelton and Stefani have recorded together after 2016’s “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and their 2017 holiday song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”.