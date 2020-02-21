Liam Neeson Chuckles After Andy Cohen Compares His Manhood To The ‘World’s Biggest Salami’

If Andy Cohen is to be believed, Liam Neeson is a very meaty man.

On the new “Watch What Happens Live”, the host introduced his “Mazel and Jackhole of the Week” segment.

The week’s highlight was the new record holder for the “world’s longest salami sausage.”

“Tonight’s Jackhole also goes to the town of Tandil, Argentina, because they dethroned the previous record holder for World’s Biggest Salami,” Cohen said, taking a pause before saying, “Liam Neeson!”

Neeson couldn’t help but chuckle at the joke.

During the After Show, a caller asked Neeson whether “Love Actually” fans can expect a sequel in the future.

“I think that’s one you’d have to ask Richard Curtis, the writer and director,” he said.