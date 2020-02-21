Liam Neeson Reveals He Used His Stunt Double’s Butt For A Scene With Charlize Theron

Liam Neeson doesn’t want anyone seeing his “Irish butt.”

Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live”, the actor was asked about a scene in the 2014 comedy “A Million Ways to Die in the West” in which Charlize Theron sticks flower in his butt.

“I hate my Irish butt, okay?” Neeson laughed, explaining that he actually got his stunt double Mark Vanselow to step in for him.

“I said to Mark: ‘Mark, this is a sign of our friendship — would you ever do this scene where Charlize Theron puts a daisy in your butt?’ And he said, ‘Sure,'” the actor added. “I gave him a big hug afterwards and said, ‘There’s no f**king way that anybody’s going to see my Irish butt.’”

During the show, host Andy Cohen also introduced his “Mazel and Jackhole of the Week” segment.

The week’s highlight was the new record holder for the “world’s longest salami sausage.”

“Tonight’s Jackhole also goes to the town of Tandil, Argentina, because they dethroned the previous record holder for World’s Biggest Salami,” Cohen said, taking a pause before saying, “Liam Neeson!”

Neeson couldn’t help but chuckle at the joke.

During the After Show, a caller asked Neeson whether “Love Actually” fans can expect a sequel in the future.

“I think that’s one you’d have to ask Richard Curtis, the writer and director,” he said.