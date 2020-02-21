Jenna Dewan Takes Fans Through Her Baby’s Incredible New Nursery Following Engagement Announcement

Jenna Dewan shows fans around her unborn baby’s nursery in a new Instagram clip.

Dewan announced this week that she and partner Steve Kazee were getting married.

She now appears in a Pottery Barn Kids post, taking followers through her incredible nursery.

Dewan explains, “It’s bright and it’s comfy,” adding: “It feels really warm in here.”

The room includes white and grey spotty wallpaper and matching furniture.

Dewan also points out three very cute framed pictures on the wall, as well as some birch wood shelves, a rocking horse, and much more.

The actress posts on her own Instagram, “Another dream come true, @potterybarnkids designing our dream nursery!”

The video comes as E! News reported that Dewan’s ex-husband Channing Tatum, who is now dating Jessie J, was “very happy” for Dewan and Kazee.

A source told the publication, “Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve’s engagement. Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on.”