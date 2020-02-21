Cardi B Twerks At Doorbell Cam In Bizarre Video For Shoe Campaign

Cardi B is taking part in a new kind of “Hustle”: delivering high-tech sneakers to people’s front doors.

A doorbell camera video for Reebok’s #ZigTheRunway campaign shows a group of dancers wearing Cardi B masks strutting their stuff down a driveway.

Holding a Reebox Kinetica sneaker, Cardi reveals herself beneath one of the masks before twerking “Hustlers”-style for the camera.

Matt Blonder, VP, marketing & digital brand commerce at Reebok, explained: “Incredible, hilarious and bizarre content from doorbell cams are being shared and re-shared every day. We saw an opportunity in that to showcase Zig Kinetica in a completely new, unexpected way.”

In a statement about the campaign, Cardi added: “Zig the Runway is about being unexpected and unapologetic about your style. I always do me and keep people guessing and that’s what we’re showing off in this video.

“[The] Reebok Zig Kinetica isn’t like any other shoe that’s come before it and this fashion show is like nothing that has come before it. We’re breaking the mold and blazing our own trail — that’s what Reebok is about.”

LA Clippers star Montrezl Harrell and Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp have also filmed doorbell camera videos for the campaign.

Reebok claim that they are “the first fashion brand to tap into these unexpected social networks,” and say that people can “expect more doorbell cam runway shows over the coming weeks.”