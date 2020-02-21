Noah Cyrus Joins Forces With Country Singer Jimmie Allen For New Duet

Noah Cyrus is following in her father’s footsteps with her first-ever country song.

The 20-year-old pop singer has teamed up with country singer Jimmie Allen for a new duet titled “This Is Us”.

The catchy song, which arrived Feb. 21, chronicles a couple rekindling their love that once was.

“‘Cause it was just you and that was just me / And that was just the way that it used to be / And we were just kids back then tryna figure out what it was,” sings the pair in the chorus.

“This Is Us” was co-written by Cyrus and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard before it made its way to producer Ash Bowers.

Speaking with The Boot, the “Best Shot” singer said, “I think it’s a great song, and when I heard it, I was honoured that they’d even let me sing on it.”

“She’s super chill,” added Allen of Cyrus. “She’s fun. She’s a cool kid.”

Along with his new music, Allen and his fiancee Alexis Gale are gearing up to welcome a baby girl into the world.