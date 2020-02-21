5 Seconds Of Summer Reflect On What It Was Like Growing Up In The Limelight In New Track ‘Old Me’

5 Seconds of Summer just released their new track “Old Me”.

The band sing about growing up in the limelight in the song, with singer Luke Hemmings belting out, “Shout-out to the old me/And everything you showed me.”

The lyrics also include, “Had to f**k it up before I really got to know me.”

RELATED: 5 Seconds Of Summer Guitarist Michael Clifford Reveals His Wedding Date To Crystal Leigh

The video shows fans’ photos from over the years of all the band members: Hemmings, guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood, and drummer Ashton Irwin.

Hemmings says in a statement: “’Old Me’ carries a youthful spirit and follows the narrative of a young person’s life growing up, for better or for worse.”

RELATED: 5 Seconds Of Summer Drop A Shameless New Video For Their Track ‘No Shame’

“Every decision we made, whether right or wrong, has led us to the men we are proud to be today. We were thrown into the public eye at a young age and gratefully had each other at a confusing time. Sometimes it’s important we look back in order to appreciate the journey we’ve been on together,” he adds, according to Rolling Stone.

The band are set to release their fourth studio album Calm on March 27.