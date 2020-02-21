Willie Nelson Debuts First Track Of 70th Album

He may be 86 years old but Willie Nelson is proving he isn’t about to slow down any time soon.

The legendary country music star has just released the title track off his forthcoming 70th studio album, First Rose of Spring.

The album is set for release on April 24 – just five days short of Nelson’s 87th birthday on April 29.

The 11-track record will feature two new songs co-written by Nelson and his trusted collaborator Buddy Cannon, as well as covers of songs from artists like Toby Keith, Chris Stapleton, and Pete Graves.

The release of the mournful title track comes in the same month as the death of Nelson’s longtime drummer and friend Paul English.

The musician was the inspiration behind Nelson’s song “Me and Paul”.

Last year, Nelson briefly cancelled stops during his tour because of a “breathing problem.”

Despite recent health issues, the music icon is set to join Chris Stapleton as a special guest on his “All-American Road Show” tour.