Kelly Clarkson Delivers Stunning Performance Of Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’

Kelly Clarkson delivered yet another stunning performance on the latest instalment of “Kellyoke”.

Clarkson showed off her killer vocals on Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”, being joined onstage by two dancers.

The musician gave the pair a shout-out for their incredible performance at the end of the track.

Clakson’s latest cover comes after she belted out Cheap Trick’s “I Want You To Want Me”.

As per usual, she had the audience dancing and clapping along to her energetic take on the 1977 hit.

The popular “Kellyoke” segment of Clarkson’s show has had her covering everything from “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles to Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”.

The singer has also sang Icona Pop’s “I Love It” and No Doubt’s “Hella Good”, among many, many others.