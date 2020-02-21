Prince Charles Shows Off Car That Runs On Wine and Cheese

Known for his love of vintage vehicles, the Prince of Wales today showed off one of his all-time favourite automobiles – and it runs on wine and cheese!
On a visit to the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Wales, 71-year-old Prince Charles pulled up in his vintage Aston Martin DB6 Volante.
The car was a gift given to him by the Queen for his 21st birthday.
The royal, who is a passionate advocate for environmental issues, converted the car to run on bioethanol made from wine and cheese back in 2008.
Speaking to the Telegraph at the time, he explained: “They discovered they could run it on surplus English white wine, but also I hadn’t realized that they had mixed whey into it, too.
“The engineers at Aston said, ‘Oh, it’ll ruin the whole thing.’ I said, ‘Well, I won’t drive it then,’ so they got on with it and now they admit that it runs better and is more powerful on that fuel than it is on petrol.”
The car was also used by Prince William and Kate Middleton to drive away from the church after their 2011 wedding.
During the visit to the factory, Charles became one of the first people to check out Aston Martin’s first SUV, even placing a logo on the high-end car.