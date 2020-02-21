John Oates Of Hall & Oates Fame Boasts Of Having Slept With ‘Thousands’ Of Women

John Oates sure did sow his wild oats.

In a new interview with Page Six, the Hall & Oates singer revealed that he slept with a lot of women at the height of his fame in the ’70s and ’80s.

“I’m sure it was thousands, I’ve lost track,” he said.

That may sound unreasonable, but Oates said it was par for the course for famous musicians of the period.

“If you didn’t live through the ’70s and ’80s, if you weren’t a rock star during that time, there’s no way you can comprehend what it was like,” he explained. “There were no cell phones and people taking pictures of everything you did. There was no social media.

“It was much more innocent. I used to meet girls in various towns and sort of have a relationship. I might see them and then see them six months later.”

And while Oates had plenty of sex, he said that he thankfully never got into drugs.

“Coke was ubiquitous,” he said. “Daryl [Hall] and I never had our issues with it because we never did it. I tried it back in the Studio 54 days and it made me feel so uncomfortable that I couldn’t do it. It just wasn’t my thing.

“Both Daryl and I knew that we were going to be musicians for the rest of our lives and the only way for us to be musicians for the rest of our lives was to keep our s**t together.”