Daniel Craig Doesn’t Think Women In James Bond Movies Should Be Called ‘Bond Girls’

He’s the longest-serving James Bond and he has an issue with the term “Bond girls.”

Daniel Craig tells Vanity Fair he has a problem with referring to 007’s love interests as “Bond girls” — something the women in the franchise have been called since 1962.

“I don’t even call them Bond girls,” Craig, 51, explains. “I’m not going to deny it to anybody else. It’s just I can’t have a sensible conversation with somebody if we’re talking about ‘Bond girls.'”

The actor’s quote on the women of Bond is featured in the magazine’s March cover story with his “No Time To Die” and “Knives Out” co-star Ana de Armas on the cover.

“No Time To Die” marks the much-publicized final outing for the actor as Bond. While oddsmakers may be lining up to take bets on the next 007, former Bond Pierce Brosnan would love to see a woman take on the role — despite producer Barbara Broccoli insisting the role belongs to a man.

“I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there,” Brosnan, previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

Brosnan has called playing Bond the highlight of his career, a sentiment self-proclaimed Bond fan Craig can get behind.

“This may be hard to believe, but I love the fact I’m Bond. We’re in rare air, making Bond movies. It is one of the most intense, fulfilling things I’ve ever done, but it takes a lot of energy and I’m getting old. I’m getting creaky,” Craig told The Sunday Times.

“No Time To Die” opens in theatres on April 10.