School Bus Urging Prince Andrew To Call The FBI Pictured Outside Buckingham Palace

A yellow school bus was pictured outside Buckingham Palace Friday urging Prince Andrew to call the FBI.

The stunt was arranged by U.S. lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents some of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

The side of the bus read, “If you see this man please ask him to call the FBI to answer their questions,” alongside pictures of the royal.

The message comes after Andrew announced he’d be stepping down from public duties for the foreseeable future after hitting headlines due to his alleged friendship with Epstein.

Allred held a press conference in New York Friday, saying, “My clients deserve the truth. They have been denied justice so many times over so many years, and there will be no justice without the truth.

“And there will be no truth unless Prince Andrew stops hiding from the FBI and from the public. This is unacceptable,” she added, according to the Guardian.

“I implore you, Prince Andrew. You must do the right thing and stop shaming your family – the Queen, your children. If you have done nothing wrong then just talk to the FBI,” Allred continued, urging him to talk to the FBI about what he saw while allegedly being friends with Epstein.