Alanis Morissette Debuts Her New Single ‘Smiling’

Alanis Morissette “can’t stand still” in her latest song.

On Friday, the Canadian icon dropped her new single “Smiling”, which will be featured on her album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, out May 1.

The song, co-written with Michael Farrell, was reportedly originally intended for Jagged Little Pill the Musical, and features slow, downbeat electric guitar eventually exploding into a more uplifting sound.

“Smiling” comes after “Reasons I Drink”, which was the album’s first single.

Such Pretty Forks in the Road will be Morissette’s first album since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights.