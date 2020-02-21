Walk Off The Earth Debuts Upbeat Remix To Hit Single ‘I’ll Be There’

Walk Off The Earth is sharing a new take on a new single.

The Canadian indie rock band debuted a remix to “I’ll Be There” on Friday, making the track more upbeat and uplifting.

The group enlisted Liquid Todd for the new version, which already had 25 million global streams and hit number eight on Canadian radio.

The new track comes just in time for Walk Off The Earth’s North American tour, set to kick-off in Huntsville, Alabama. before hitting Canada for six dates this June.

“I’ll Be There” is from Walk Off The Earth’s latest album Here We Go.

Listen to “I’ll Be There” here.