LeAnn Rimes Belts Out Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ In Stunning ‘LovE Sessions’ Performance

LeAnn Rimes delivered another stunning performance for her latest Friday LovE Sessions clip.

Rimes belted out her own rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”, showing off her incredible vocals as she was joined by Greg Hagan from her band on guitar.

Rimes filmed this week’s video in a western get-up at an old time photo studio in Gruene, Texas, as an ode to Capaldi’s sense of humour.

Credit: Sara Hertel

The singer said of the track in a press release, “The course of ‘Someone You Loved’ is epic! It’s such a beautiful song. Definitely one of my favourites that’s come out in the last few years.

“I adore Lewis Capaldi’s voice, but I adore his wacky sense of humour just as much. So, in honour of not only a great song, but the pure entertainment he brings to the world, we thought we’d take this video down a little cheeky path.”

Rimes has been covering some of her favourite love songs every Friday throughout February.

Previous covers have included Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” and Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over”.