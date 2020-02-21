Michael Buble Sings Christmas Songs To Gorillas

Michael Buble’s biggest fans might be primates.

The Werribee Open Range Zoo near Victoria, Australia revealed that their gorillas, Ganyeka, Yakini, and Motaba, love listening to Buble’s Christmas album.

“When we play Michael Buble’s CDs, the boys will instantly start pleasure grumbling, and sit nice and calm and relaxed,” gorilla keeper, Ben Gulli, said in a video posted on their YouTube page.

So who better to serenade the gorillas than Buble himself?

The Canadian singer sang renditions of Christmas songs such as “You Better Watch Out” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” with the lyrics changed to better fit his new audience.

“Apparently when they go to bed at night, they play them my Christmas music,” Buble said. “So I was singing to them and I had no idea what would happen. It was amazing, the reaction was amazing.”