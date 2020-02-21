Before Lizzo Was Lizzo She Interviewed Chance The Rapper As A Journalist

Before she brought her “Juice” to some of the world’s biggest stages, Lizzo was interviewing fellow musicians for the Minneapolis magazine GreenRoom.

In a newly resurfaced video, shared by Chance The Rapper, Lizzo is heard interviewing the Chicago-born musician after a show back in 2012.

“Anybody recognize the woman interviewing me?” Chance captioned the video. “Give you a hint we’re playing the same Houston festival in a couple weeks and have the same number of Grammys.”

“I’ve watched Lizzo work her a$$ off to become the biggest act in the world and it was nothing but her and her day one best friend’s hard work, and her own God-given talent,” he added. “I am immensely proud of her and so inspired by her journey. Life is crazy 💙.”

Lizzo moved to Minneapolis after living in Houston with her band.

Both Lizzo and Chance now have three Grammys each. The “Truth Hurts” singer had a big year at the 2020 Grammys, taking home Pop Solo Performance, Urban Contemporary Album and Traditional R&B Album.