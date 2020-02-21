Before Lizzo Was Lizzo She Interviewed Chance The Rapper As A Journalist

Before she brought her “Juice” to some of the world’s biggest stages, Lizzo was interviewing fellow musicians for the Minneapolis magazine GreenRoom.
In a newly resurfaced video, shared by Chance The Rapper, Lizzo is heard interviewing the Chicago-born musician after a show back in 2012.
“Anybody recognize the woman interviewing me?” Chance captioned the video. “Give you a hint we’re playing the same Houston festival in a couple weeks and have the same number of Grammys.”
#tbt anybody recognize the woman interviewing me?? Give you a hint we’re playing the same Houston festival in a couple weeks and have the same number of GRAMMYs. Guys, this video is so dope to see. It was 2012, a year before Acid Rap even dropped, and I was being interviewed for a small magazine in Minneapolis called GreenRoom, right after a small show I was playing. I remember it like it was yesterday and it was EIGHT years ago. Wow man. I’ve watched Lizzo work her ass off to become the biggest act in the world and it was nothing but her and her day 1 bestfriends’ hard work, and her own God given Talent. I am immensely proud of her and so inspired by her journey. Life is crazy 💙 Tag someone you believe is one day gonna be a superstar ⬇️⬇️⬇️
Lizzo moved to Minneapolis after living in Houston with her band.
Both Lizzo and Chance now have three Grammys each. The “Truth Hurts” singer had a big year at the 2020 Grammys, taking home Pop Solo Performance, Urban Contemporary Album and Traditional R&B Album.