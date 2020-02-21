First Look At The Dark Comedy ‘Bad Education’ Based On The True Story Of The Largest Public School Embezzlement Scandal

After hitting the Toronto International Film Festival last year to rave reviews, fans are finally getting a look HBO’s “Bad Education”.

The film is based on a true story and stars Allison Janney, Ray Romano and Hugh Jackman.

“Bad Education” follows Jackman as Dr. Frank Tassone, the superintendent of the Roslyn School District in Long Island, who comes into an administrative mishap which turns out to be the largest single public school embezzlement scandal in history.

Producer/writer Mike Makowsky based the film on what he experienced during his time as a student at Roslyn.

After the TIFF premiere, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich suggested that Jackman gave “the most human performance he’s ever given, wrapped in translucent vanity and cut with finely sliced layers of doubt and denial.”

HBO will release “Bad Education” on April 25. It will also be available on the upcoming streaming service HBO Max when it launches in May.