Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Update Their Website Confirming They ‘Will Continue To Require Effective Security’

Days after it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be fully stepping down from their roles in the Royal Family at the end of March, they have updated their website revealing a number of changes.

The new page titled “Spring 2020 Transition” lays out many of the points made, before including that they are to “step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.”

They also explain how their titles will remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The site said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retain their ‘HRH’ prefix, thereby formally remaining known as His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020.”

However, a few new points are also clarified.

Security has been a major topic of conversation and on the new web page the couple confirms they “will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son.”

They list “the Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years,” as reasons why they still need protection, before adding that they won’t be giving out any more info. This leaves the question open if the protection will be privately funded or come from British or Canadian governments.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have said they aren’t starting “a ‘foundation,’ but rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally.”

Instead, they will “establish a new non-profit organization.”

The update finished by saying that the brand name which Prince Harry and Meghan will use going forward will be announced when their transition is complete.

“In Spring 2020, their digital channels will be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you,” it reads.