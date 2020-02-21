Lena Waithe Makes History Voicing Disney’s First Openly-Gay Animated Character In Pixar’s ‘Onward’

Lena Waithe is making history with her new role in Disney/Pixar’s “Onward”.

In the upcoming film, Waithe voices Officer Specter, a lesbian cyclops cop and Disney’s first-ever openly gay animated character.

Fans began to speculate “Onward”, which co-stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, would have an LGBTQ couple since the first trailer where many Reddit users spotted what appeared to be a female couple.

Slate confirmed that Spector is indeed a lesbian in its review of the film, revealing Disney casually included the character’s background with the simple line from Waithe as Specter, “My girlfriend’s daughter got me pulling my hair out.”

“It just kind of happened,” Kori Rae, a producer of “Onward”, told Yahoo. “The scene, when we wrote it, was kind of fitting and it opens up the world a little bit, and that’s what we wanted.”

Director Dan Scanlon added, “It’s a modern fantasy world and we want to represent the modern world.”

Waithe’s Specter comes after many believed lesbian moms appeared in “Finding Dory” and “Toy Story 4”. While it was never confirmed, Andrew Stanton, co-director of “Finding Dory” said of the rumours, “They can be whatever you want them to be. There’s no right or wrong answer.”

“Onward” hits big screens on March 6.