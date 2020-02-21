Fans Are Not Happy With The Latest Look At The Bat Suit In New Photos From The Set Of ‘The Batman’

Fans are not too happy with the new bat suit in new scenes released from the filming of “The Batman”.
On Friday, videos and pictures from the set of “The Batman” were released during the movie’s filming in Glasgow. While it may not be Robert Pattinson, viewers can see a Batman stunt double riding on a motorcycle through a U.K. necropolis.
However, what stuck out to hardcore Batman fans most was the new look of Batman’s bat suit.
“The bat suit and especially the ears on the mask look ridiculous. Twilight Batman on a scooter,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Wow that Batman suit is definitely something. I have mixed feelings,” another said.
Of course, some fans are waiting until the movie is actually released to make their final judgments.
“With the new #TheBatman pictures, it’s worth remembering that every single batsuit looks innately silly in daytime, no exceptions,” someone tweeted.
The movie is set to be released in 2021.