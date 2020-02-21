Fans Are Not Happy With The Latest Look At The Bat Suit In New Photos From The Set Of ‘The Batman’

Fans are not too happy with the new bat suit in new scenes released from the filming of “The Batman”.

On Friday, videos and pictures from the set of “The Batman” were released during the movie’s filming in Glasgow. While it may not be Robert Pattinson, viewers can see a Batman stunt double riding on a motorcycle through a U.K. necropolis.

Spoiler: The new entrance to the Batcave is driving IN and OUT of Thomas & Martha Wayne's graves. pic.twitter.com/PdNzpi87RY — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) February 21, 2020

However, what stuck out to hardcore Batman fans most was the new look of Batman’s bat suit.

“The bat suit and especially the ears on the mask look ridiculous. Twilight Batman on a scooter,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Wow that Batman suit is definitely something. I have mixed feelings,” another said.

So do these pics of Batman in the batsuit in a graveyard confirm that elements of Mask of the Phantasm are going to be in this film? https://t.co/zTV8eMWQd0 — Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) February 21, 2020

The bat suit and especially the ears on the mask look ridiculous. Twilight Batman on a scooter 🤣 https://t.co/QHCJRRcPta — 👀 Robert⚡️ (@OuterStace_) February 21, 2020

tired of this look. where is glitter batman. where is linen jumpsuit batman. where is hawaiian shirt batman. so many unexplored batmen pic.twitter.com/X5SN2PUJx5 — tc (@chillmage) February 21, 2020

"I'm wearing hockey pads." – Robert Pattinson Batman https://t.co/oyRiYSrLPR — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 21, 2020

Wow, that Batman suit is definitely something. I have mixed feelings. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 21, 2020

Of course, some fans are waiting until the movie is actually released to make their final judgments.

“With the new #TheBatman pictures, it’s worth remembering that every single batsuit looks innately silly in daytime, no exceptions,” someone tweeted.

With the new #TheBatman pictures, it's worth remembering that every single batsuit looks innately silly in daytime, no exceptions. — Louise MacGregor But Still Spooky (@cutpriceguignol) February 21, 2020

Batman stunt suits usually look bad and are not an accurate representation of the final suit pic.twitter.com/fTBRv90zQx — LeonX (@LeonXA4869) February 21, 2020

The movie is set to be released in 2021.