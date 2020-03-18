HBO Max ‘Friends’ Reunion Put On Hold Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The long-awaited “Friends” reunion is the latest entertainment-related victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say the reunion special — which was to have shot on March 23 and 24 at the sitcom’s former home at Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot — is being delayed due to the escalating pandemic.

No firm date has yet been determined, but production is being pushed back until May at the earliest.

Representatives for HBO Max and Warner Bros. TV were contacted by THR but declined comment.

Last month, “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston was the first to confirm that the reunion special was officially taking place.

“It’s happening…” she wrote alongside a picture of her with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. It didn’t take long for all the stars to post the same picture, with the same caption on their Insta pages.

RELATED: January Jones Admits She Used To Lie About Training For ‘X-Men’: ‘I’d Say I Was Exercising When I Was Actually Watching “Friends”‘

RELATED: Report: ‘Friends’ Cast Expected To Return To HBO Max For Reunion

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max said in the initial statement announcing the special, which will coincide with “Friends” exclusively streaming on HBO’s new streaming service.

Original EPs Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane will produce alongside as well as Ben Winston who is also directing.

A number of celebs were excited about the news and turned to Instagram to share their excitement.

“EXCUSE ME?! 😭😭😭😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” Sarah Hyland commented.

““WAIT I NEED TO UNDERSTAND WHATS HAPPENING HERE,” Erin Foster wrote on Aniston’s post.

“What WHAT!?!?” Sophia Bush said while Kate Hudson added, “I feel like the whole world just had a collective orgasm! 💃🙌”.

Charlie Puth commented on Cox’s post, “Crying.”

“Bachelor” alum Nick Viall, added, “One step closer to world peace.”

Fans on Twitter also had a lot to say:

𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙋. 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙔𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙂.@hbomax have just confirmed that the entire @FriendsTV cast are going to reunite for an exclusive #FriendsReunion special when the streaming service launches in May. pic.twitter.com/qou07A8hIe — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 21, 2020

When the Friends cast all post “It’s happening…” at the same time #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/czSWyScsFA — Jack Birch (@Jackoby_) February 21, 2020

My name is Emma, it’s 2020, and i just woke up from a nap to discover that the #FriendsReunion is really happening!!! It is happening, right? pic.twitter.com/z3PM9mi9gv — Emma Braithwaite (@EJ_Braithwaite) February 21, 2020

The untitled unscripted special will air to coincide with the launch of HBO Max in May.