Jennifer Aniston And Her ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Confirm HBO Max Reunion Special: ‘It’s Happening’

“Friends” fans can rejoice as the cast of the hit ’90s show will reunite for a new special on HBO Max.

After reports suggested that they finally reached an agreement with HBO Max, Jennifer Aniston was the first to break the news on her Instagram.

“It’s happening…” she wrote alongside a picture of her with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. It didn’t take long for all the stars to post the same picture, with the same caption on their Insta pages.

The cast will return to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank to film the special.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max said in a statement.

Original EPs Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane will produce alongside as well as Ben Winston who is also directing.

The untitled unscripted special will air to coincide with the launch of HBO Max in May.