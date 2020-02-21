Billie Eilish Makes History As Her Bond Theme Reaches Number One On The Charts

Billie Eilish is making history with her James Bond theme “No Time to Die”.

The song, which was co-written and produced by Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, earned 90,000 chart sales in the past seven days including 10.6 million streams, making it the biggest opening week of all time for a Bond theme and the biggest opening week for a single so far this year. This is also her first UK number-one single.

As if that wasn’t enough, the singer is the youngest artist and the first female artist to have a Bond theme at the top of the Official Singles Chart.

#NoTimeToDie by @billieeilish is Number 1 on this week’s @officialcharts in the UK. This is Billie’s first UK chart-topping single and the biggest opening week of all time for a #Bond theme. pic.twitter.com/fBhROzo6O1 — James Bond (@007) February 21, 2020

The news comes at the end of an exciting week for Eilish who performed “No Time to Die” for the first time at the Brit Awards on Tuesday where she won the award for Best International Female.

The song is only the second Bond theme to top the Official Single’s Chart in the film franchise’s history. The first was Sam Smith’s “Writing’s On The Wall” in 2015 which earned 70,000 chart sales.