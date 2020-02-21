Lindsey Lagestee, Dixie Crush Singer, Dead At 25

Country singer Lindsey Lagestee has died after she was hit by a car. She was just 25 years old.

Lagestee was the lead singer of country music cover band Dixie Crush. The band confirmed her death on Facebook on Wednesday, after they previously shared that she got into a “serious accident” on the way to a gig playing with the band in Chicago on Friday that left her in the hospital Intensive Care Unit.

“Some of you may have already heard the terrible news, but it is with the heaviest of hearts, we sadly share that Lindsey Renee passed away on Monday due to complications from the accident last Friday,” the post reads. “Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy.”

Dixie Crush member Jim Nonneman told Taste of Country that Lagestee was hit by a car.

“She had just parked a couple of blocks down from the club we were scheduled to play,” he said. “She exited her pickup truck and was making her way to the venue when she was struck by a car.”

Lagestee was a founding member of Dixie Crush, which formed in 2015. According to her obituary, she was also a published pharmacist and graduated from Midwestern University with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

“Above and beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey just had a way of connecting with every audience leaving an indelible impression,” Dixie Crush’s Facebook post reads. “Not only would she give an amazing performance, but after every show, Lindsey would come offstage, take time to meet anyone who wanted to say hi, take pictures, and build friendships. Over the past 5 years, the band played more than 250 shows. Like a true professional, it made no difference to Lindsey whether we were playing to 40,000 people at Arlington Racecourse, a few thousand people at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont, a few hundred people at a community festival, or the last 25 patrons at 1 a.m. at a club, Lindsey cherished every moment on stage and put her heart and soul into every song… every performance.”

Lagestee’s funeral service will be held on Saturday at Faith Church in Dyer, Indiana.

