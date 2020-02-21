Tim McGraw Returns To Big Machine Records After Leaving Sony Music Nashville

Tim McGraw is returning to Big Machine Records.

In an announcement on Friday, the country singer revealed that he will be going back to Big Machine Records, where he had quite a successful run through the 2010s. The news comes just a few weeks after McGraw left his previous label, Sony Music Nashville.

“I am so proud to welcome Tim McGraw back home to Big Machine Records,” Big Machine Records CEO/president and found Scott Borchetta told Billboard. “We can’t wait to jump back into the mix with Tim and his great team and get his incredible new music out to the world.”

McGraw’s upcoming album Here on Earth will be his first release with the label although it is unclear whether that will include two tracks released through Sony Music Nashville titled “Neon Church” and “Thought About You”. The former reached No. 20 on Country Airplay while the latter hit No. 17.

During McGraw’s first run with Big Machine Records, he released three albums: Two Lane’s of Freedom, Sundown Heaven Town, and Damn Country Music. The first two reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. In 2017, McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment where they released a duets album called The Rest of Our Life.

While the new album’s release date is still pending, Borchetta said a new single is coming “sooner rather than later.”

In the meantime, fans can look forward to McGraw’s arena tour which kicks off on July 10th.