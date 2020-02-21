Fans Call Out ‘Station 19’ Over Their CGI Bear

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off “Station 19” gained some attention on Thursday over their use of CGI.
The show’s story was about a group of people on a team-building camping trip when a bear attacks the group. However, many on Twitter called out the show over the very unrealistic bear.
“These bears don’t look real #Station19,” tweeted out one person.
“Oooohhhhhh, nooooo!!!! That CGI BEAR IS BAD, IT’S SO BAD!!!! A guy in a bear suit would look better!” added another.
Check out more reaction below: