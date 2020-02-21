Fans Call Out ‘Station 19’ Over Their CGI Bear

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off “Station 19” gained some attention on Thursday over their use of CGI.

The show’s story was about a group of people on a team-building camping trip when a bear attacks the group. However, many on Twitter called out the show over the very unrealistic bear.

“These bears don’t look real #Station19,” tweeted out one person.

“Oooohhhhhh, nooooo!!!! That CGI BEAR IS BAD, IT’S SO BAD!!!! A guy in a bear suit would look better!” added another.

Oooohhhhhh, nooooo!!!! That CGI BEAR IS BAD, IT'S SO BAD!!!! A guy in a bear suit would look better! #Station19 pic.twitter.com/TkgPZO5THt — Mary Bushur (@joanbushur) February 21, 2020

Check out more reaction below:

The shitty bear CGI in #Station19 is offensive. Your fans deserve better pic.twitter.com/4oeUEwqYpm — 👁‍🗨Moonbot Chen👁‍🗨 (@WatchMoTV) February 21, 2020

Yall really tried it with that bear 😂😂😂 #station19 pic.twitter.com/VPvyO6aiQ8 — Ariel Mochahontas 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@_A3RO_) February 21, 2020

Its not the worst bears ever, but smokey would've been much better then those #station19 pic.twitter.com/LPq9ToUec5 — Mecia (@jdovelyleo) February 21, 2020