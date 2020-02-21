Pregnant Maren Morris Questions The Need For Playrooms In Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Maren Morris has some serious questions about motherhood.

The singer, 29, who is currently expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Ryan Hurd, took to Twitter on Friday amid renovations to their Nashville home, questioning the need for playrooms.

“Someone tell me wtf a ‘playroom’ is,” Morris wrote. “When I was little, I’d play with Barbies in MY room but now people are telling me the Barbies get their OWN room.”

She added, “Not judging anybody, it just does not compute that a small kid gets two living spaces. #PsychoHomeRenoAt9MonthQueries.”

And when a fan replied, “My ‘playroom’ was outside. Make sure the little one goes and makes a nice dirt bowl with grass and other random s**t 😂,” Morris tweeted back, “RIGHT?”

Morris previously opened up about the upcoming arrival telling, Taste of Country Nights their son’s room will be “more neutral, but moody palette.”

“I want the nursery to feel really cozy and dark,” she explained. Adding we “really want the baby to be sleep trained as much as possible before I go back out on the road.”