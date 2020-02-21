A New ‘Star Wars’ Feature Is In The Works

A new “Star Wars” feature is reportedly on the way.

On Friday, it was confirmed that a new “Star Wars” installment is in the works with “Sleight” filmmaker J.D. Dillard and Matt Owens, the writer behind “Luke Cage” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”, however, it is unknown whether the movie will be for Disney+ or the big screen.

RELATED: Disney+ Releases Helpful ‘Star Wars’ Timeline Ahead Of ‘Clone Wars’ Season 7 Premiere

Disney has had quite the success in with the “Star Wars” franchise in the last little while. The Disney+ series “The Mandalorian”has been a big hit with the streaming service’s nearly 30 million subscribers. “The Rise of Skywalker” also earned $1.06 billion at the box office. 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” however, was not the hit it was expected to be. There has been no word on continuing the feature spinoff series.

A release date for the of this newest “Star Wars” feature has not been set, and when asked about it, Disney and Lucasfilm declined to comment.