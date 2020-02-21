Shawn Mendes Reveals He Is Working On A New Album

Shawn Mendes will be making his musical comeback pretty soon.

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram Live to share some exciting news with his fans, saying that he is currently in the process of making a new album.

“I’m making another album so yeah, I love you and I’ll see you soon,” he said in the video.

Before making the announcement, he made sure to show some love and appreciation to his dedicated fanbase by apologizing for his absence on social media.

“I know that I haven’t been on Instagram at all lately,” he said. “But I just wanted to say that I love and I miss you so much.”

A release date for the album has yet to be revealed but if the comments on the Instagram video are any sign, fans are more than thrilled with the news.

You can watch the full clip up top.