Twenty One Pilots’ Singer Tyler Joseph Welcomes A Baby Girl With Wife Jenna

Tyler Joseph is officially a dad!

In a series of Instagram posts on Friday, the Twenty One Pilots singer’s wife, Jenna Joseph, announced that the couple are now the proud parents to baby girl, Rosie Roberts Joseph, who was born on Feb. 9.

“meet Ro. fresh out of the oven. Rosie Robert Joseph was born February 9th. Robert after Tylers middle name,” Jenna captioned a video of the adorable family.

In another sweet post, she wrote: “our daughter, Rosie. Ro and I are finding all the sunspots in our house.”

Jenna also made sure to share a tribute to her “supportive” husband.

“tyler, you’re a thinker, you’re a trooper, you’re a fixer, you’re a looker still at 6am with no sleep. you work so hard. you are the most diligent and supportive person, I’m lucky you’re my person. Rosie and I love you,” she said.

Tyler announced the pregnancy in September during a Twenty One Pilots’ set at Lollapalooza in Berlin. The couple married back in March 2015.