Jennifer Garner is back to selling Girl Scout cookies.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to inform her followers that they didn’t have to look any further to find Girl Scout cookies.

“Apparently there are some crazy corners of the country where @girlscouts are NOT set up in front of every grocery store—and we are here to help. If you are in need—email me your cookie preferences and address—and our stash will go on a first come, first served basis,” she wrote.

In the video, Garner says that all people have to do is tell her why they can’t access any Girl Scout cookies and in return, she will send them out while supplies last.

This is the third year that the “13 Going on 30” alum has participated in selling cookies. While the first year consisted of Garner standing outside a grocery store with her kids, she began the process of sending cookies to those who email her last year.